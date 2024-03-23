Sterneck Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Sterneck Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,216 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 384 shares during the period. United Parcel Service comprises approximately 1.1% of Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,354,781 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,082,594,000 after acquiring an additional 357,974 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,889,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,456,055,000 after acquiring an additional 628,944 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,677,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,508,385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331,875 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,273,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,988,777,000 after buying an additional 54,401 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,730,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,343,799,000 after buying an additional 1,949,775 shares during the period. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UPS stock traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $156.27. The company had a trading volume of 3,939,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,779,985. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $133.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $151.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.68. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.68 and a 52 week high of $197.80.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $24.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 83.70%.

In related news, Director Eva C. Boratto bought 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $142.30 per share, with a total value of $199,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,220. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UPS. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird raised United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.19.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

