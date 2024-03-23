Sterneck Capital Management LLC Has $943,000 Position in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK)

Sterneck Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 128,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,280 shares during the quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Liberty Latin America were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 0.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,832,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,759,000 after purchasing an additional 66,947 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 22.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,638,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,688,000 after acquiring an additional 662,449 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 4.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,452,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,111,000 after acquiring an additional 131,796 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 0.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,096,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,693,000 after acquiring an additional 28,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 10.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,778,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,954,000 after acquiring an additional 272,580 shares in the last quarter. 56.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Liberty Latin America alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Liberty Latin America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th.

Liberty Latin America Stock Down 1.3 %

Liberty Latin America stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,025,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,046,723. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 12 month low of $5.95 and a 12 month high of $9.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.14.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter.

Insider Activity at Liberty Latin America

In other Liberty Latin America news, CAO Brian D. Zook sold 27,711 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total value of $187,326.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,798 shares in the company, valued at $235,234.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder John C. Malone purchased 484,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.72 per share, for a total transaction of $3,257,002.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,360,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,180,913.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian D. Zook sold 27,711 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total transaction of $187,326.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,234.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 770,453 shares of company stock valued at $5,115,068. Corporate insiders own 9.66% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Latin America

(Free Report)

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, and Liberty Costa Rico segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LILAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Latin America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Latin America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.