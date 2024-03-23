Sterneck Capital Management LLC Purchases 4,250 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Sterneck Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 24.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,807 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 1,410.1% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Country Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 118.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WBD traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.44. The stock had a trading volume of 28,546,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,697,556. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.48 and a 200-day moving average of $10.43. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.02 and a fifty-two week high of $15.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.34 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 3.48% and a negative net margin of 7.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.24.

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

