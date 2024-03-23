Sterneck Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Sterneck Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,932 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,909 shares during the quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vodafone Group Public during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in Vodafone Group Public by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 4,668 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vodafone Group Public in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VOD shares. StockNews.com cut Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th.

NASDAQ:VOD remained flat at $8.60 on Friday. 10,036,190 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,307,592. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 12 month low of $8.02 and a 12 month high of $12.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.02.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

