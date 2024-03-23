Sterneck Capital Management LLC Sells 3,037 Shares of PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT)

Sterneck Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 97,348 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,037 shares during the period. Sterneck Capital Management LLC owned 0.15% of PennantPark Investment worth $673,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PNNT. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in PennantPark Investment by 5,609.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 812,257 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,670,000 after acquiring an additional 798,031 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in PennantPark Investment by 16.3% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,101,737 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,829,000 after acquiring an additional 295,060 shares during the period. Ares Management LLC raised its position in shares of PennantPark Investment by 5.9% in the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 5,242,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,787,000 after purchasing an additional 290,107 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of PennantPark Investment by 1,788.9% in the third quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 207,519 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 196,533 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PennantPark Investment by 346.7% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 188,990 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 146,682 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

PennantPark Investment Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PNNT traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 347,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,256. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.64. PennantPark Investment Co. has a one year low of $4.70 and a one year high of $7.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $435.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.53.

PennantPark Investment Announces Dividend

PennantPark Investment ( NASDAQ:PNNT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. PennantPark Investment had a net margin of 32.55% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $34.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.49 million. On average, research analysts forecast that PennantPark Investment Co. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.59%. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.52%.

Insider Activity at PennantPark Investment

In other news, CFO Richard T. Allorto, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of PennantPark Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.80 per share, with a total value of $34,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $102,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Richard T. Allorto, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.80 per share, with a total value of $34,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $102,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jose A. Briones purchased 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.67 per share, with a total value of $25,346.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 255,535 shares in the company, valued at $1,704,418.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 22,372 shares of company stock valued at $151,258. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

PennantPark Investment Profile

PennantPark Investment Corporation, a business development company is a private equity fund specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in buildings and real estate, hotels, gaming and leisure, technology, telecommunications, transportation, information technology services, electronics, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy & Related Services and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, building materials, capital equipment, chemicals, plastics, & rubber, food & beverage, wholesale, manufacturing and basic industries and retail.

Further Reading

