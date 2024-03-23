Sterneck Capital Management LLC Sells 432 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Sterneck Capital Management LLC reduced its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,231 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 432 shares during the quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CNB Bank increased its holdings in Boeing by 106.5% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Park Place Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 185.1% during the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 211 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 61.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BA. William Blair began coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.56.

Shares of Boeing stock traded up $1.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $188.85. 7,826,970 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,865,459. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $176.25 and a 1-year high of $267.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $202.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.22 billion, a PE ratio of -51.33, a P/E/G ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 1.52.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.75) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

