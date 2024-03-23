Sterneck Capital Management LLC Sells 4,400 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Sterneck Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,334 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the period. Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CLF. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 2.3% in the third quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 27,337 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 58,149 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 0.7% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 103,397 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 14.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,513 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cleveland-Cliffs

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director Ron A. Bloom acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.24 per share, for a total transaction of $506,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,953.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ron A. Bloom acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.24 per share, with a total value of $506,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,953.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total transaction of $132,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 90,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,841,834.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 221,066 shares of company stock worth $4,464,688. 1.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.26. 3,789,405 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,501,367. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.87. The stock has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.02. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.61 and a 12-month high of $21.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The mining company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 6.79%. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on CLF. TheStreet lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $16.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Argus lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $21.50 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cleveland-Cliffs presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.30.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

