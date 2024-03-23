Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) Hits New 52-Week High at $77.98

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $77.98 and last traded at $77.74, with a volume of 106810 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Stifel Financial from $86.50 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Stifel Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.25.

Stifel Financial Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.97.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.19. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stifel Financial Corp. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Stifel Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This is a boost from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.25%.

Insider Activity at Stifel Financial

In other news, SVP Thomas B. Michaud sold 25,421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total value of $1,887,763.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 90,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,687,484.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Victor Nesi sold 36,000 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total transaction of $2,713,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 54,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,125,150.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas B. Michaud sold 25,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total value of $1,887,763.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 90,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,687,484.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stifel Financial

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in Stifel Financial in the 4th quarter worth $3,600,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 49,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 104,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,214,000 after purchasing an additional 35,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Reef Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Stifel Financial by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 285,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,743,000 after purchasing an additional 45,509 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

Further Reading

