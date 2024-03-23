STMicroelectronics (STM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 on July 2nd

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share by the semiconductor producer on Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 25th. This is an increase from STMicroelectronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

STMicroelectronics has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.9% annually over the last three years. STMicroelectronics has a dividend payout ratio of 8.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect STMicroelectronics to earn $4.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.0%.

STM stock opened at $43.30 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.88. The company has a market capitalization of $39.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.44. STMicroelectronics has a 12 month low of $37.21 and a 12 month high of $55.85.

STMicroelectronics ( NYSE:STM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.19. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 27.70%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on STM. HSBC began coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of STMicroelectronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STM. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in STMicroelectronics in the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $229,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 109.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,129 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 3,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. 5.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

