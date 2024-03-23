StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Applied DNA Sciences from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th.

Applied DNA Sciences Price Performance

Shares of APDN opened at $0.50 on Wednesday. Applied DNA Sciences has a one year low of $0.37 and a one year high of $1.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.80. The stock has a market cap of $8.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 0.11.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.22. Applied DNA Sciences had a negative net margin of 80.14% and a negative return on equity of 159.93%. The business had revenue of $0.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.70 million. Analysts anticipate that Applied DNA Sciences will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APDN. AMH Equity Ltd increased its position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 76.3% in the third quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 587,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 254,232 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Applied DNA Sciences by 67.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 353,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 142,000 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences in the third quarter valued at about $146,000. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 180.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 75,677 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 48,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.34% of the company’s stock.

Applied DNA Sciences Company Profile

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes technologies to produce and detect deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Therapeutic DNA Production Services; MDx Testing Services; and DNA Tagging and Security Products and Services.

Featured Stories

