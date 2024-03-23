StockNews.com Begins Coverage on EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on EchoStar in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of EchoStar from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of EchoStar from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $24.80.

Get EchoStar alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SATS

EchoStar Stock Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ SATS opened at $13.83 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.01. EchoStar has a one year low of $9.53 and a one year high of $24.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 0.68.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($7.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($7.50). The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter. EchoStar had a negative net margin of 36.33% and a positive return on equity of 5.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 732.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EchoStar will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James Defranco acquired 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.48 per share, for a total transaction of $1,482,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 306,951 shares in the company, valued at $4,137,699.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 59.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of EchoStar

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SATS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in EchoStar by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,046,742 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,055,000 after purchasing an additional 581,159 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of EchoStar by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 213,087 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,531,000 after buying an additional 26,859 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of EchoStar by 255.3% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 60,524 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 43,489 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in EchoStar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in EchoStar by 147.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,097 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 22,678 shares in the last quarter. 97.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EchoStar

(Get Free Report)

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Pay-TV, Retail Wireless, 5G Network Deployment, Broadband and Satellite Services. The Pay-TV segment offers a direct broadcast and fixed satellite services; designs, develops, and distributes receiver system; and provides digital broadcast operations, including satellite uplinking/downlinking, transmission and, other services to third-party pay-TV providers; and multichannel, live-linear and on-demand streaming over-the-top internet-based domestic, international, Latino, and Freestream video programming services under the DISH and SLING brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EchoStar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EchoStar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.