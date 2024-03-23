StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Birks Group (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Birks Group (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Birks Group Trading Up 6.2 %

Shares of Birks Group stock opened at $2.73 on Thursday. Birks Group has a twelve month low of $2.40 and a twelve month high of $10.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Birks Group

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Birks Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Birks Group by 344.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 86,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 66,900 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Birks Group in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Birks Group Company Profile

Birks Group Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and retails fine jewelry, timepieces, sterling and plated silverware, and gifts in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Other. It offers various merchandise, including designer jewelry, diamonds, gemstone and precious metal jewelry, rings, wedding bands, earrings, bracelets, necklaces, precious gemstones, gold jewelry, and pearls.

