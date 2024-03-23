StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Phoenix New Media Stock Performance

Phoenix New Media stock opened at $1.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.54 and a 200-day moving average of $1.39. The stock has a market cap of $20.50 million, a P/E ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 0.68. Phoenix New Media has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $4.14.

Institutional Trading of Phoenix New Media

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Phoenix New Media stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 21,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.26% of the company’s stock.

About Phoenix New Media

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.

