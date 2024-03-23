StockNews.com Lowers James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Bank of America downgraded shares of James Hardie Industries from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $35.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Get James Hardie Industries alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on James Hardie Industries

James Hardie Industries Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:JHX opened at $39.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.64, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. James Hardie Industries has a fifty-two week low of $20.51 and a fifty-two week high of $41.98.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $978.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.23 million. James Hardie Industries had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 38.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that James Hardie Industries will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of James Hardie Industries

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in James Hardie Industries by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 15,302 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in James Hardie Industries by 5.0% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 9,015 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 4.7% in the third quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 9,690 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 2.1% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 21,861 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 36,658 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

James Hardie Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

James Hardie Industries plc manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, and the Philippines. The company operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, and Europe Building Products segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for James Hardie Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James Hardie Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.