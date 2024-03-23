StockNews.com Lowers RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday.

RCM Technologies Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of RCMT opened at $22.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. RCM Technologies has a 12 month low of $10.11 and a 12 month high of $32.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.96. The firm has a market cap of $175.79 million, a P/E ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.76.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Kevin D. Miller sold 1,400 shares of RCM Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $44,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 453,600 shares in the company, valued at $14,515,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other RCM Technologies news, CFO Kevin D. Miller sold 1,400 shares of RCM Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $44,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 453,600 shares in the company, valued at $14,515,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Bradley Vizi sold 2,325 shares of RCM Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $69,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,504,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,130,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,728 shares of company stock worth $504,640 over the last quarter. 32.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About RCM Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in RCM Technologies by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 3,667 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of RCM Technologies by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 67,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of RCM Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of RCM Technologies by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of RCM Technologies by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 26,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 4,738 shares during the last quarter. 31.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Life Sciences and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

