StockNews.com Upgrades Air Lease (NYSE:AL) to “Buy”

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

A number of other research firms have also commented on AL. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Air Lease from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Air Lease from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air Lease presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

Get Air Lease alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Air Lease

Air Lease Stock Up 2.6 %

AL stock opened at $48.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Air Lease has a twelve month low of $33.33 and a twelve month high of $48.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.94.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.79. Air Lease had a net margin of 22.89% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The company had revenue of $716.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Air Lease’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Air Lease will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Air Lease

In other Air Lease news, CEO John L. Plueger sold 19,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total value of $768,955.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 859,153 shares in the company, valued at $34,598,091.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO John L. Plueger sold 19,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total value of $768,955.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 859,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,598,091.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kishore Korde sold 16,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.70, for a total transaction of $658,742.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,461,287.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,646 shares of company stock valued at $3,705,152 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Air Lease

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AL. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Air Lease by 296.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 911 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Air Lease during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Air Lease during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Air Lease by 1,341.4% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

About Air Lease

(Get Free Report)

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. The company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Air Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.