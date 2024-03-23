StockNews.com Upgrades Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.
Separately, TheStreet raised Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd.
Transportadora de Gas del Sur Trading Up 1.9 %
Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The energy company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $249.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.09 million. Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 1.88%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Transportadora de Gas del Sur will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Transportadora de Gas del Sur
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors own 2.95% of the company’s stock.
About Transportadora de Gas del Sur
Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in transportation of natural gas, and production and commercialization of natural gas liquids in Argentina and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services; Liquids Production and Commercialization; Other Services; and Telecommunications.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Transportadora de Gas del Sur
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- KB Home: Building on Strong Foundations During Volatile Times
- Dividend Tax Calculator
- Nike Stock and the 30% Rally That’s Expected
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Headwinds for Darden Restaurants are an Opportunity For Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Transportadora de Gas del Sur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transportadora de Gas del Sur and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.