StockNews.com Upgrades Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, TheStreet raised Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Get Transportadora de Gas del Sur alerts:

View Our Latest Report on TGS

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Trading Up 1.9 %

TGS opened at $14.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.86 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Transportadora de Gas del Sur has a 12 month low of $8.71 and a 12 month high of $15.77.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The energy company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $249.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.09 million. Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 1.88%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Transportadora de Gas del Sur will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Transportadora de Gas del Sur

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

About Transportadora de Gas del Sur

(Get Free Report)

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in transportation of natural gas, and production and commercialization of natural gas liquids in Argentina and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services; Liquids Production and Commercialization; Other Services; and Telecommunications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Transportadora de Gas del Sur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transportadora de Gas del Sur and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.