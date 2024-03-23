Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 39.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,792 shares during the quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 105.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $41,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

BIV traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $75.34. 981,927 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,385,411. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.43 and a fifty-two week high of $77.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.13.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

