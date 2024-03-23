Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,145 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $4,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. Everhart Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 453,429 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $77,405,000 after buying an additional 27,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chemistry Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

LNG traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $159.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,491,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,384,721. The stock has a market cap of $37.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.94. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.30 and a 1-year high of $183.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $5.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $3.06. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 48.45% and a return on equity of 69.52%. Cheniere Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $15.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 8.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.30%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LNG shares. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Cheniere Energy from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com lowered Cheniere Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.10.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

