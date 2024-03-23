Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Sells 3,497 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 39.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,497 shares during the quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guidance Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $501,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 388,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,953,000 after buying an additional 10,771 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 16.5% in the third quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 252,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,019,000 after buying an additional 35,622 shares in the last quarter. Selway Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.0% in the second quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 27,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.94. The company had a trading volume of 9,289,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,286,909. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.26 and its 200-day moving average is $46.18. The stock has a market cap of $122.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.48 and a 52 week high of $50.36.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

