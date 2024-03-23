Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Sells 5,156 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 24.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,156 shares during the period. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $2,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWY traded up $0.38 on Friday, hitting $196.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 232,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,290. The company has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $132.74 and a fifty-two week high of $197.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $188.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.40.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.