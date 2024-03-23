Strategy Shares EcoLogical Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:HECO) Trading Up 0%

Strategy Shares EcoLogical Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:HECO – Get Free Report) shares were up 0% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $36.66 and last traded at $36.61. Approximately 2,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 15,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.60.
Strategy Shares EcoLogical Strategy ETF Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.61.
