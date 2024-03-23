Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $17.73

Shares of Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.73 and traded as high as $21.08. Suburban Propane Partners shares last traded at $21.06, with a volume of 111,187 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Suburban Propane Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th.

Suburban Propane Partners Trading Down 2.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.88 and a 200-day moving average of $17.78.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The energy company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. Suburban Propane Partners had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The company had revenue of $365.83 million during the quarter.

Suburban Propane Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.30%. Suburban Propane Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.76%.

Insider Transactions at Suburban Propane Partners

In related news, CEO Michael A. Stivala sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $781,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 288,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,004,731.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Neil Scanlon sold 26,000 shares of Suburban Propane Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $502,580.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 162,129 shares in the company, valued at $3,133,953.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Stivala sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $781,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 288,291 shares in the company, valued at $5,004,731.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Suburban Propane Partners

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPH. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 391.1% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,087 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 194.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,273 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 26.7% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,571 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Suburban Propane Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners during the fourth quarter worth $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.49% of the company’s stock.

Suburban Propane Partners Company Profile

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, renewable propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other.

