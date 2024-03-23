Summit Financial Group Inc. Buys 696 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Summit Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Summit Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $339.01 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $233.51 and a twelve month high of $340.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $324.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $297.25. The company has a market capitalization of $86.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

