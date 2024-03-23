Summit Financial Group Inc. Has $3.31 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Summit Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 21.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 22,807 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 26,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. Advisor Resource Council boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 34,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 15,329 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC now owns 10,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corepath Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC now owns 208,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM opened at $40.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.08. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $36.38 and a 12-month high of $42.00.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

