Summit Financial Group Inc. Has $437,000 Position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

Summit Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 825 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HYD. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,408,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,253,000 after buying an additional 38,405 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 25,136.4% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,464,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,054,000 after buying an additional 1,459,166 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,346,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,096,000 after buying an additional 25,382 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 128.8% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,103,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,066,000 after buying an additional 621,160 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 33.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 982,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,428,000 after buying an additional 244,935 shares during the period.

BATS HYD opened at $52.24 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.44.

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

