Summit Financial Group Inc. Increases Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,623 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Abbott Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, VP John A. Jr. Mccoy sold 472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $55,932.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,223,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP John A. Jr. Mccoy sold 472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $55,932.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,223,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,704 shares in the company, valued at $9,444,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,435 shares of company stock worth $6,451,298. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

NYSE:ABT opened at $110.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $89.67 and a 1-year high of $121.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $115.33 and a 200 day moving average of $106.10. The company has a market capitalization of $191.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.92, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.75.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.19. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 67.48%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

