Summit Financial Group Inc. Invests $1.77 Million in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Summit Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,769,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FI. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $6,978,000. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $1,890,000. Scharf Investments LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,914,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 89.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:FI opened at $156.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $92.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.11 and a 12-month high of $157.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

FI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on Fiserv from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Stephens upped their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. B. Riley upped their target price on Fiserv from $152.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their target price on Fiserv from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.04.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Fiserv

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In other news, EVP Suzan Kereere sold 1,633 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total value of $216,993.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,350,600.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Fiserv news, EVP Suzan Kereere sold 1,633 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total transaction of $216,993.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,350,600.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total transaction of $3,588,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,477,911.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 277,367 shares of company stock valued at $38,579,641. Corporate insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

About Fiserv

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.