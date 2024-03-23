Summit Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Summit Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,762 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,181 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of T. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 85,003.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,836,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,414,568,000 after buying an additional 76,746,649 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $1,229,499,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 185.6% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 52,613,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $790,301,000 after buying an additional 34,189,954 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 130.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,515,546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $863,884,000 after buying an additional 32,558,342 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,639,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,018,462,000 after buying an additional 29,769,976 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $16.99 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $13.43 and a one year high of $19.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.04 and its 200 day moving average is $16.19. The stock has a market cap of $121.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.44 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.76%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on T. Citigroup raised their target price on AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.61.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

