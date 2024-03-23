Summit Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Summit Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,262 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,423,961 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,955,023,000 after acquiring an additional 133,061 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,360,526 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,615,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755,276 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,932,541 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,136,986,000 after acquiring an additional 39,597 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,344,170 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $931,965,000 after acquiring an additional 115,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,017,057 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $887,649,000 after acquiring an additional 17,061 shares during the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

General Dynamics Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of GD stock opened at $281.13 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $202.35 and a 52-week high of $284.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $268.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $249.89.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.04). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $11.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 43.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total transaction of $19,414,117.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 149,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,502,023.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total value of $19,414,117.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 149,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,502,023.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,355 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total transaction of $8,551,750.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,569,860.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $286.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded shares of General Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $296.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.69.

View Our Latest Stock Report on General Dynamics

About General Dynamics

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.