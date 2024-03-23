Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) is Summit Financial Group Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Summit Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,463 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 34,762 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Group accounts for about 2.5% of Summit Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Summit Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 1.43% of Summit Financial Group worth $6,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Summit Financial Group by 3.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 71,766 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,804,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Summit Financial Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,895 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Summit Financial Group by 430.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,535 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Summit Financial Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 115,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. 28.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Summit Financial Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SMMF opened at $26.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.56. Summit Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.06 and a 1 year high of $31.49. The company has a market capitalization of $384.47 million, a P/E ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.38.

Summit Financial Group Announces Dividend

Summit Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SMMF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.01. Summit Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 20.97%. The business had revenue of $72.32 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Summit Financial Group, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Summit Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Summit Financial Group in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Summit Financial Group Profile

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia and the Northern, Shenandoah Valley, and Southwestern regions of Virginia, and the Central region of Kentucky.

