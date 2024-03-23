Summit Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,000 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Summit Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Norges Bank bought a new position in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $426,374,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 480.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,785,264 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $371,621,000 after buying an additional 1,477,770 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,086,689 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,700,717,000 after buying an additional 989,144 shares during the period. Meritage Group LP bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 3rd quarter valued at $170,972,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,513,919 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $921,499,000 after buying an additional 520,655 shares during the period. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Autodesk Trading Down 1.1 %

ADSK stock opened at $262.86 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $255.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $188.38 and a 52-week high of $279.53. The firm has a market cap of $56.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.44, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.14. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 75.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 7,554 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.00, for a total value of $1,843,176.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,863,896. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 7,554 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.00, for a total value of $1,843,176.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,863,896. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $1,375,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,285,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,332 shares of company stock worth $4,671,607. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Autodesk from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Autodesk from $228.50 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Autodesk from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their target price on Autodesk from $235.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Autodesk from $265.00 to $316.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.78.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADSK

Autodesk Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.