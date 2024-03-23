Summit Financial Group Inc. Sells 344 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Summit Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AEP. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,591,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,150,657,000 after buying an additional 3,589,451 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in American Electric Power by 2,331.2% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,650,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,398,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500,662 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in American Electric Power by 99,268.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,804,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801,349 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in American Electric Power by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,357,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in American Electric Power by 41.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,340,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161,083 shares during the last quarter. 74.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AEP opened at $82.95 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.12. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $69.38 and a one year high of $96.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.82%.

Several research firms have commented on AEP. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $75.50 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Guggenheim downgraded American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Mizuho cut American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Cfra reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price target (up previously from $90.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group cut American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $86.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.08.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

