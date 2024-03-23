Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Barrington Research raised their price target on Superior Group of Companies from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 15th.

Superior Group of Companies stock opened at $16.53 on Wednesday. Superior Group of Companies has a twelve month low of $7.14 and a twelve month high of $16.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. Superior Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.82%.

In other news, insider Philip Koosed sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $140,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,289,299.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Paul V. Mellini sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total transaction of $93,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 92,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,455,675.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Philip Koosed sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $140,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,289,299.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Superior Group of Companies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 600,852 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,112,000 after buying an additional 5,858 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Superior Group of Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $189,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 181.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,460 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 7,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 111,019 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the period. 34.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Branded Products, Healthcare Apparel, and Contact Centers. The Branded Products segment produces and sells customized merchandising solutions, promotional products, and branded uniform to retail, hotel, food service, entertainment, technology, transportation, and other industries.

