Sweat Economy Price Down 4.5% Over Last Week (SWEAT)

Sweat Economy (SWEAT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. During the last week, Sweat Economy has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar. One Sweat Economy token can now be bought for $0.0128 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Sweat Economy has a total market capitalization of $101.03 million and $7.72 million worth of Sweat Economy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Sweat Economy alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Sweat Economy

Sweat Economy was first traded on September 11th, 2022. Sweat Economy’s total supply is 21,836,362,558 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,914,810,349 tokens. The Reddit community for Sweat Economy is https://reddit.com/r/sweateconomy. The official message board for Sweat Economy is medium.com/sweat-economy. Sweat Economy’s official Twitter account is @sweateconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sweat Economy is www.sweateconomy.com.

Buying and Selling Sweat Economy

According to CryptoCompare, “Sweat Economy is a web3 initiative that rewards users for physical activity. It introduced the SWEAT crypto token and Sweat Wallet, allowing users to convert their in-app Sweatcoins into SWEAT for real-world rewards. SWEAT tokenizes physical activity, incentivizing users under a “move-to-earn” model. This approach aims to promote a healthier and more active world, potentially impacting global health and reducing healthcare system burdens. The co-founders of Sweat Economy are Oleg Fomenko, Anton Derlyatka and Egor Khmelev. They come from diverse backgrounds, including entrepreneurship, fitness tech, development, traditional finance, and the crypto sector.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sweat Economy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sweat Economy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sweat Economy using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sweat Economy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sweat Economy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.