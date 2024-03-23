Sweet Financial Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Sweet Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,583 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Oak Harvest Investment Services bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Stolper Co grew its stake in Alphabet by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Stolper Co now owns 49,118 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,922,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Keating Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $1,023,000. Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,115 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after buying an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 3,035 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $151.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $100.28 and a one year high of $155.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $85.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.61, for a total transaction of $59,334.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,805,628.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total value of $3,347,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,310,191 shares in the company, valued at $343,710,216.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.61, for a total value of $59,334.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,805,628.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 279,659 shares of company stock valued at $39,460,310 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.33.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

