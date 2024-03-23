Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Price Target Increased to $34.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Free Report) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SNDX. Scotiabank lowered shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $36.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $34.42.

Get Syndax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Report on SNDX

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

SNDX opened at $22.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.33 and a 200 day moving average of $18.47. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $11.22 and a fifty-two week high of $25.34.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.62) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Syndax Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 39,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are revumenib, a potent, selective, small molecule inhibitor of the menin-MLL binding interaction for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged, acute leukemias, and solid tumor; and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD) and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.