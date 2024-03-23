Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Price Target Raised to $116.00 at Barclays

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) had its target price raised by Barclays from $105.00 to $116.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Targa Resources from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $109.00 to $108.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Targa Resources from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Targa Resources has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $111.00.

Targa Resources Price Performance

Targa Resources stock opened at $110.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.79. Targa Resources has a 52 week low of $64.85 and a 52 week high of $111.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.22 and a beta of 2.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.48 and a 200-day moving average of $88.76.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.26). Targa Resources had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Targa Resources will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Targa Resources news, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 10,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $970,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 156,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,141,506. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 33,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.67, for a total transaction of $3,262,666.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,440 shares in the company, valued at $3,754,434.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $970,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 156,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,141,506. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,966 shares of company stock worth $7,987,215 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Targa Resources

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Targa Resources by 75.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 338 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Targa Resources by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 357 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Targa Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Targa Resources by 111.2% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 397 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

Featured Stories

