Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Insider Christina Hennington Sells 4,600 Shares of Stock

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total value of $786,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,487 shares in the company, valued at $6,576,658.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Target Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of TGT opened at $168.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $151.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.25. The stock has a market cap of $77.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.13. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $102.93 and a 12 month high of $175.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.57. Target had a return on equity of 33.41% and a net margin of 3.85%. The business had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Target

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 49.27%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Target by 3,577.5% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,471 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Target by 3.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,045 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Target by 131.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 702 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Target in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC grew its holdings in Target by 191.5% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,503,000 after buying an additional 7,748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TGT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Target from $142.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Target from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. HSBC raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Target from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.38.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

