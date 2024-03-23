Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by New Hampshire Trust

New Hampshire Trust decreased its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,980 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. New Hampshire Trust’s holdings in Target were worth $852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TGT. Rockline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth about $3,952,000. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth about $270,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth about $289,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth about $458,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TGT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Target from $142.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Target from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $149.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Target from $157.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Target from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.38.

Target Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Target stock opened at $168.63 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.25. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $102.93 and a 12-month high of $175.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $77.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.13.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $31.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.83 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 33.41%. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total transaction of $7,538,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 346,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,115,870.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Target news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total transaction of $786,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,576,658.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total transaction of $7,538,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 346,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,115,870.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,600 shares of company stock worth $8,819,598 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.