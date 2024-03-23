Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by New Hampshire Trust

New Hampshire Trust decreased its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,980 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. New Hampshire Trust’s holdings in Target were worth $852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TGT. Rockline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth about $3,952,000. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth about $270,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth about $289,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth about $458,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
TGT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Target from $142.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Target from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $149.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Target from $157.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Target from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.38.
Target Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of Target stock opened at $168.63 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.25. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $102.93 and a 12-month high of $175.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $77.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.13.
Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $31.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.83 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 33.41%. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Target Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.27%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total transaction of $7,538,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 346,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,115,870.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Target news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total transaction of $786,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,576,658.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total transaction of $7,538,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 346,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,115,870.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,600 shares of company stock worth $8,819,598 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.
Target Profile
Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.
