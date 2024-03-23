Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Shares of TAYD stock opened at $44.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $155.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.07. Taylor Devices has a 1-year low of $15.90 and a 1-year high of $45.71.

Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.34 million during the quarter. Taylor Devices had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 18.48%.

In related news, major shareholder Ira Sochet sold 459,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total transaction of $9,143,578.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 7.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Taylor Devices by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 134,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Taylor Devices by 73.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 8,090 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Devices in the first quarter worth $351,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taylor Devices by 6.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 38,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Taylor Devices by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Devices, Inc engages in design, development, manufacture, and marketing of shock absorption, rate control, and energy storage devices for use in machinery, equipment, and structures in the United States, Asia, and internationally. Its products include seismic dampers that are designed to mitigate the effects of earthquakes on structures; Fluidicshoks, which are compact shock absorbers primarily used in defense, aerospace, and commercial industries; and crane and industrial buffers, which are larger versions of the Fluidicshoks for industrial application on cranes and crane trolleys, truck docks, ladle and ingot cars, ore trolleys, and train car stops.

