TD Cowen Boosts RTX (NYSE:RTX) Price Target to $115.00

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) had its target price increased by TD Cowen from $106.00 to $115.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of RTX from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Bank of America raised RTX from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $78.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird restated a neutral rating and set a $94.00 price target (up from $88.00) on shares of RTX in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group upped their target price on RTX from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $95.12.

Get RTX alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on RTX

RTX Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $95.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.65, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.17. RTX has a 12-month low of $68.56 and a 12-month high of $104.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. RTX had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 4.64%. The company had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that RTX will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. RTX’s payout ratio is 105.36%.

Insider Activity at RTX

In other news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total value of $3,233,232.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,711.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $28,757.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,676 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,176.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total transaction of $3,233,232.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,711.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,785 shares of company stock valued at $3,448,188 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RTX

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Leo Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter valued at about $380,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in RTX during the fourth quarter worth about $247,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in RTX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Cove Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in RTX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RTX

(Get Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.