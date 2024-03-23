TD Cowen Raises Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Price Target to $230.00

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by TD Cowen from $215.00 to $230.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on HLT. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $190.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $203.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $195.00.

HLT stock opened at $211.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.25. Hilton Worldwide has a 12 month low of $129.86 and a 12 month high of $211.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $197.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.70.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.15% and a negative return on equity of 94.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.86%.

In related news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 21,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.68, for a total value of $4,204,967.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,536,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,338,015.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,000,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,614,000 after purchasing an additional 312,101 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,237,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480,451 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,997,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511,828 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,150,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,744,000 after acquiring an additional 885,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,571,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,747,000 after acquiring an additional 84,678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

