Tempest Therapeutics’ (TPST) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $47.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Tempest Therapeutics’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.49) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.16) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.34) EPS, FY2027 earnings at $1.24 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $6.13 EPS.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Tempest Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a sector outperform rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Tempest Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.00.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tempest Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $279,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Tempest Therapeutics by 147.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 20,045 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Tempest Therapeutics by 290.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 103,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 76,901 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tempest Therapeutics by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 102,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 35,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tempest Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.73% of the company’s stock.
Tempest Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops small molecule therapeutics that combine both tumor-targeted and immune-mediated mechanisms to treat various tumors. The company's two clinical programs are TPST-1495, a dual antagonist of EP2 and EP4, receptors of prostaglandin E2, which is in a Phase 1 trial to treat solid tumors; and TPST-1120, a selective antagonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor alpha that is in a Phase 1 trial for the treatment of solid tumors.
