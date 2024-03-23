Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) CFO Stephen A. Vintz Sells 11,586 Shares of Stock

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 11,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.11, for a total value of $568,988.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 257,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,666,647.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ TENB opened at $48.39 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.85 and a 12-month high of $53.50.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.06. Tenable had a negative net margin of 9.80% and a negative return on equity of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $213.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.95 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

TENB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Westpark Capital raised Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Tenable from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Tenable in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Tenable from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Tenable from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tenable by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its position in Tenable by 5.0% in the second quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tenable by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 6,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tenable by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 21,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Tenable by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization's IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

