Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $18.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Leerink Partnrs restated an outperform rating on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.40.

TNYA stock opened at $4.72 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.35. Tenaya Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.66 and a 12 month high of $8.09. The company has a market cap of $370.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 2.65.

In other news, insider Timothy Hoey sold 6,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.34, for a total transaction of $35,078.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 236,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,019.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Tenaya Therapeutics news, major shareholder Group Gp Lp Column III acquired 2,222,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.50 per share, with a total value of $9,999,999.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 13,599,275 shares in the company, valued at $61,196,737.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy Hoey sold 6,569 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.34, for a total transaction of $35,078.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 236,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,261,019.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,908 shares of company stock valued at $122,867 in the last ninety days. 33.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,459,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,969,000 after purchasing an additional 291,576 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,544,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,725,000 after purchasing an additional 69,377 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 470,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 107,352 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 193,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEOS Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. 70.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and delivers therapies for heart disease in the United States. It develops its products through cellular regeneration, gene therapy, and precision medicine platforms. The company is developing TN-201, a gene therapy for myosin binding protein C3-associated hypertrophic cardiomyopathy; TN-301, a small molecule for heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; and TN-401, a gene therapy for plakophilin 2-associated arrhythmogenic right ventricular cardiomyopathy.

