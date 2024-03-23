Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) Shares to Split on Wednesday, March 27th

Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report)’s stock is set to split before the market opens on Wednesday, March 27th. The 3-1 split was announced on Wednesday, March 27th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, March 27th.

Texas Pacific Land Trading Down 0.8 %

Texas Pacific Land stock opened at $1,685.87 on Friday. Texas Pacific Land has a twelve month low of $1,266.21 and a twelve month high of $2,000.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,529.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,651.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.60.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $14.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.46 by $2.27. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 43.57% and a net margin of 64.22%. The company had revenue of $166.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.20 million. Equities analysts predict that Texas Pacific Land will post 55.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Pacific Land Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $3.50 per share. This represents a $14.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is an increase from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is 26.54%.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Texas Pacific Land from $1,558.00 to $1,414.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Insider Transactions at Texas Pacific Land

In other Texas Pacific Land news, Director Eric L. Oliver bought 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,620.73 per share, with a total value of $162,073.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 131,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,477,703. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders acquired 218 shares of company stock valued at $342,997. Corporate insiders own 20.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Texas Pacific Land

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TPL. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,925,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the 1st quarter valued at $515,000. 60.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

