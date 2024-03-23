Tezos Price Tops $1.25 on Exchanges (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 23rd. Tezos has a market cap of $1.22 billion and $35.40 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tezos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.25 or 0.00001940 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Tezos has traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001765 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000970 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000693 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Tezos

Tezos (CRYPTO:XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 996,063,459 coins and its circulating supply is 975,418,955 coins. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Tezos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

