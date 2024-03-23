The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Hits New 1-Year High at $12.96

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.96 and last traded at $12.28, with a volume of 18344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.96.

The Berkeley Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.42.

Get The Berkeley Group alerts:

The Berkeley Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.0736 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th.

The Berkeley Group Company Profile

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development and ancillary activities in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Berkeley Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Berkeley Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.