The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Stock Holdings Cut by Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV

Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV lessened its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,329 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CNB Bank increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 106.5% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the second quarter worth $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Park Place Capital Corp increased its position in Boeing by 185.1% during the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 211 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on BA shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.56.

Boeing Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of BA traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $188.85. The stock had a trading volume of 7,826,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,865,459. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $176.25 and a 52 week high of $267.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $202.17 and a 200 day moving average of $210.68. The company has a market cap of $115.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.33, a P/E/G ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 1.52.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.75) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

